Technical and tactical drills at the Mugnaini ahead of Friday departure

With the early kick-off on Sunday away to Venezia fast approaching, Sampdoria enjoyed a lunchtime training session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Thursday, during which president Marco Lanna made an appearance on the touchline.

Marco Giampaolo and his staff led a training session on pitch two based on technical drills, tactical work and a ten-a-side game on a small pitch.

As for individual players, Omar Colley (left-knee problem) and Sebastian Giovinco (muscle fatigue) worked in the gym and swimming pool.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued with their individual recovery programmes.

A morning session is scheduled for Friday ahead of the train journey to Venice in the afternoon.