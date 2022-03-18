U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Giampaolo names squad for Venezia fixture

News

After the team’s final training session in Bogliasco on Friday, Marco Giampaolo named a 24-man travelling party for the trip to Venice.

The Blucerchiati will be in action at the Stadio Penzo at 12:30 CET on Sunday.

The only players who didn’t board the Frecciarossa train at Genova Brignole were Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Conti, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Giovinco, Quagliarella, Supriaha.

