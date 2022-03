Serie A TIM 2021/22: fixtures until Week 33 confirmed

The Lega Serie A has announced the dates and kick-off times of the league fixtures up until Week 33 of the 2021/22 Serie A TIM season.

Here are the details of when Samp will be in action:

Week 31: Sampdoria v Roma – 18:00 on Sunday 3 April

Week 32: Bologna v Sampdoria – 20:45 on Monday 11 April

Week 33: Sampdoria v Salernitana – 14:30 on Saturday 16 April

All times are in CEST.