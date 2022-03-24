U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Double session on Thursday. More of the same on Friday

The team got stuck into a double training session on Thursday minus the seven players away on international duty (Kristoffer Askildsen, Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Tomas Rincon, Stefano Sensi, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida).

In the morning the Blucerchiati did strength work in the gym followed by further exercises out on the pitch. while after lunch they focused on technical and tactical drills.

Omar Colley, Andrea Conti and Sebastian Giovinco did individual work. Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued with their rehabilitation programmes.

Another double workout is scheduled for Friday.

