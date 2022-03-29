Damsgaard back at Bogliasco

Sampdoria were back in action at Bogliasco this afternoon to start preparations for their match against Roma, which is taking place this Sunday at the Ferraris. The squad are still awaiting the following players to return from international duty: Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Tomas Rincon, Stefano Sensi, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida.

However, the good news is that Mikkel Damsgaard is back in town. The Danish midfielder is in the latter stages of his return to action, competing tests ahead of team training, and was warmly welcomed back by Marco Giampaolo and his teammates.

As for the group session, proceedings started with fitness drills before moving on to tactical exercises and small sided games. Andrea Conti and Sebastian Giovinco followed custom schedules while Manolo Gabbiadini continued his recovery. Samp will be back in training on Wednesday afternoon.