Damsgaard: “I’m very happy to be back and want to thank the club and fans”

It was a moment of celebration for Mikkel Damsgaard this week, as he was back with his Sampdoria team-mates at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco for training. He is following his own individual programme at the moment, but it marks a really important first step back into the side.

With the worst period behind him, the talented Dane can’t wait to don the Sampdoria jersey once more. Speaking exclusively to the club’s media, he spoke of his joy at returning. “It’s a very good feeling to be back here.”

After spending time in Denmark for his recovery, he returned to Genoa a few days ago. “I’m very happy to be back in Italy, to get to see my team-mates again and the squad. A lot of the guys from the team have texted me. It made me really happy and want to work harder too so that I could come back quickly. The club were very good to me, allowing me to go home and see my family and friends.”

After spending some time in hospital, Damsgaard underwent a long rehabilitation programme in Copenhagen with the Danish national team physiotherapist. “It’s been tough, but I’ve got over it. I’m very happy. I have to keep training hard, but I’ll have to be patient about my return to the team.”

He also sent a special message to the fans for their kind words. “I want to say thank you. I’ve seen all your messages on Instagram. It means a lot. Sampdoria fans have always been very good to me and very supportive, so I can’t wait to show them that I want play.”