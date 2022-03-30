International round-up

U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Below are the results of the matches involving Sampdoria players during the recent international break:

Gambia – Omar Colley
Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, preliminary round: Gambia 2-2 Chad (full match played)

Japan – Maya Yoshida
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group B: Australia 0-2 Japan (full match played)
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group B: Japan 1-1 Vietnam (full match played, scored in the 55th minute)

Italy – Stefano Sensi
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, play-off semi-final – Path C: Italy 0-1 North Macedonia (not involved)
Friendly: Turkey 2-3 Italy (came on as a 76th-minute substitute)

Norway – Morten Thorsby
Friendly: Norway 2-0 Slovakia (unused substitute)
Friendly: Norway 9-0 Armenia (unused substitute)

Poland – Bartosz Bereszynski
Friendly: Scotland 1-1 Poland (unused substitute)
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, play-off final – Path B: Poland 2-0 Sweden (full match played)

Sweden – Albin Ekdal
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, play-off semi-final – Path B: Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (played 72 minutes)
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, play-off final– Path B: Poland 2-0 Sweden (not involved)

Venezuela – Tomas Rincon
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (suspended)
2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying: Venezuela 0-1 Colombia 0-1 (played 67 minutes)

Norway Under 21 – Kristoffer Askildsen
2023 UEFA U21 Euros qualifying – Group A: Austria 2-1 Norway (not involved)

