Strength exercises and technical drills in Bogliasco

Sampdoria were back out training on Wednesday ahead of their game against Roma on Sunday at the Ferraris.

While Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Tomas Rincon and Maya Yoshida are still yet to return from international duty, Marco Giampaolo had the remainder of the squad working on strength exercises in the gym and technical drills on pitch two of the Mugnaini.

Andrea Conti was back training with the side, while Stefano Sensi and Morten Thorsby had already returned from their respective national teams.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco followed individual programmes.

Another session is planned for Thursday afternoon.