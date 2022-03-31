Roma on the horizon: possession drills and small-sided matches

With just Tomas Rincon set to return to Bogliasco on Friday, Sampdoria had the rest of the international contingent back in training on Thursday after their national-team commitments.

Marco Giampaolo organised a session featuring warm-ups, technical drills linked to possession and small-sided matches.

Andrea Conti and Sebastian Giovinco continued their individual training regimes, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini upped their bid to return to full fitness. Albin Ekdal had physio.

Another afternoon session is scheduled at the Gloriano Mugnaini on Friday.