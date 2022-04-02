U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactics and set-pieces with Roma in mind

The Blucerchiati gathered at the Centro Sportivo Mugnaini on Saturday to put the finishing touches on preparations for Sunday’s home game against Roma – a 18:00 CEST kick-off in Marassi.

Marco Giampaolo and the coaching team guided the players through a series of tactical drills with the Giallorossi in mind then finished with work on dead-ball situations.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini continued with their personalised programmes.

