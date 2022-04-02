U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Two days to go until Roma showdown

Sampdoria are just two days away from their next Serie A match, and this time around it’s AS Roma who are in town.

All of Marco Giampaolo’s men are back at the club following the international break and Samp are raring to go ahead of their next league game.

The squad were involved in a training session this afternoon at Bogliasco which consisted mainly of tactical work. As for individuals, Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini are both continuing their paths to recovery, while Sebastian Giovinco is also following a custom programme.

Samp will be back in training for one last session on Saturday before their 18:00 kickoff on Sunday.

