22-man squad named for Roma contest

Marco Giampaolo has named a 22-man squad for tonight’s clash with Roma, scheduled for 18:00 CEST at the Ferraris. Primavera forward Lorenzo Di Stefano gets his first call-up to the senior side. Andrea Conti, Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco meanwhile are absent.

Here is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Di Stefano, Quagliarella, Supriaha.