Samp narrowly beaten by Roma
Sampdoria 0-1 Roma (HT: 0-1)
Scorer: Mkhitaryan 27.
Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari (Yoshida 90+1), Colley, Murru (Augello 60); Candreva, Rincon (Vieira 60), Thorsby (Trimboli 73); Sensi (Quagliarella 46); Sabiri, Caputo.
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Supriaha, Askildsen, Magnani, Di Stefano.
Coach: Giampaolo.
Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Olivera (Bove 90+3), Zalewski (Viña 81); Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini (Kumbulla 90+4); Abraham (Shomurodov 81).
Subs not used: Boer, Fuzato, Perez, Maitland-Niles, Diawara, Volpato, Afena-Gyan, El Shaarawy.
Coach: Mourinho.
Referee: Manganiello.
Assistants: Bresmes and Vecchi.
Fourth official: Santoro.
VAR: Nasca.
Assistant VAR: Costanzo.
Booked: Ibanez 9, Bereszynski 46, Oliveira 48, Sabiri 71, Pellegrini 90+4.
Added time: 2+4 minutes.
Season ticket holders: 9,066 (gate receipts: €116,501).
Matchday tickets: 7,399 (gate receipts: €132,325)
Pitch: good condition.