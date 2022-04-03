Samp narrowly beaten by Roma

Click here for more match stats from the clash between the Blucerchiati and Giallorossi.

Sampdoria 0-1 Roma (HT: 0-1)

Scorer: Mkhitaryan 27.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari (Yoshida 90+1), Colley, Murru (Augello 60); Candreva, Rincon (Vieira 60), Thorsby (Trimboli 73); Sensi (Quagliarella 46); Sabiri, Caputo.

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Supriaha, Askildsen, Magnani, Di Stefano.

Coach: Giampaolo.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Olivera (Bove 90+3), Zalewski (Viña 81); Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini (Kumbulla 90+4); Abraham (Shomurodov 81).

Subs not used: Boer, Fuzato, Perez, Maitland-Niles, Diawara, Volpato, Afena-Gyan, El Shaarawy.

Coach: Mourinho.

Referee: Manganiello.

Assistants: Bresmes and Vecchi.

Fourth official: Santoro.

VAR: Nasca.

Assistant VAR: Costanzo.

Booked: Ibanez 9, Bereszynski 46, Oliveira 48, Sabiri 71, Pellegrini 90+4.

Added time: 2+4 minutes.

Season ticket holders: 9,066 (gate receipts: €116,501).

Matchday tickets: 7,399 (gate receipts: €132,325)

Pitch: good condition.