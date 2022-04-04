Giampaolo: “The right performance, not the right result”

Marco Giampaolo assessed the 1-0 loss at home to Roma on Sunday evening.

“Sampdoria produced the type of performance that we needed. Not getting the result that we wanted is the only disappointing aspect. We were in the game for 95 minutes and gave very little away.

“It’s true that we didn’t create much ourselves either, but I do think it was pretty even overall. We were hoping for a better result to boost our league position. We could’ve done a bit more, but as I said, Roma had very few efforts on goal as well. I don’t remember that much, even though they have players who are capable of creating so much. They made the most of the chance that they had.”

The Gradinata Sud was in fine voice during the game and the coach was disappointed not to reward them with at least a point.

“The fans were incredible. Getting a positive result would’ve been a great way to begin this new journey together. It’s a shame we didn’t manage it.

“As for taking [Stefano] Sensi off, I needed to send on another forward like [Fabio] Quagliarella. In terms of attacking midfielders, I went with Abdelhamid Sabiri, who has the right attributes to stretch defences.”