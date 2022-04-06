Small-sided games on the training agenda

Sampdoria are back in training and already have their focus on next Monday’s clash away from home against Bologna in what will be Serie A Matchday 32.

Today Marco Giampaolo and his coaching staff led a session which focused on small-sided games.

As for individuals, Andrea Conti, Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco continued their paths to recovery while there was nothing to note for the rest of the squad.

Samp will be back in training tomorrow for a double session.