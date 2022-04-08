Drills in preparation for Bologna

Ahead of their Monday-night clash in Bologna, the Sampdoria squad enjoyed a full training programme on Friday afternoon at the Mugnaini. It was a session replete with video analysis, drills on pitch two, tactical work in small-sided games, set-piece practice and shooting exercises.

It was Mikkel Damsgaard’s second attempt joining the group for part of the session. Andrea Conti and Sebastian Giovinco followed individual programmes, while Manolo Gabbiadini continues his own rehabilitation process following surgery.

A morning session is planned for Saturday.