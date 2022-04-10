Samp go to Bologna as “masters of their own destiny”, says Giampaolo

The Blucerchiati have been firmly focused in recent days on the Monday night clash with Bologna at the Dall’Ara. Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s contest, Marco Giampaolo reiterated his team’s stance as their battle to stay in Serie A continues.

“We go to Bologna knowing that our fate is in our hands. We have to focus on ourselves,” he said.

“Our sole preoccupation on the field should be our performance. We cannot affect other teams’ matches. So thinking about them is a useless waste of energy.”

On Monday’s opponents, the coach added: “Bologna are an excellent side, but I don’t believe Samp are inferior.”

There is only one way for Doria to pick up the points needed to get out of the bottom half of the table, and that is improving their quality of play, according to Giampaolo.

“I’ve heard it said that we lacked grit against Roma, but I don’t agree. The team put in a good performance, staying on the ball from the first minute to the 95th,” he said.

“If something was missing, it was a touch of quality, which is fundamental to winning matches, together with determination and good physical and mental conditioning.”

Our former player and Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic will not be at the game, as he is dealing with a battle that is far more important than a football match.

“I met him when he came to visit us here at Bogliasco during my first spell at Sampdoria and I can only say positive things about him: I wish him a speedy recovery and that he’s back in the dugout as soon as possible,” Giampaolo said.