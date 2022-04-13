Two groups in training

The Sampdoria first-team squad had another session involving two groups on Wednesday as the preparations for the meeting with Salernitana ramp up.

The players initially worked on pitch one at the Mugnaini, with activation and technical drills on the agenda.

The squad was then split up based on the number of minutes played in the last league fixture for a range of drills including fitness work and small-sided games by position.

Another morning session is scheduled for Thursday.