Giampaolo: “We must take responsibility as a team”

Marco Giampaolo attempted to take stock after the bitter home defeat to Salernitana.

“We conceded two crazy goals and a start like that would have taken the wind out of anyone’s sails. We managed to muster a reaction and halved the deficit but then weren’t able to find the spark to get another.

“I think there was a penalty on [Fabio] Quagliarella in the second half – I’ve seen lots like that given before.

“We mustn’t look for excuses though. We have to take our responsibility as a team. There are no heroes and no one to blame. Today the word ‘team’ is even more important than ever.

“We may be down and hurt but we’re not out. We must pick ourselves up and fight again. This wasn’t a game I expected to lose and the disappointment is immense. But you have to get through these situations and come out of them stronger than before. We’ll go again on Monday.”