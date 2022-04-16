Quagliarella: “Sorry to the fans”

Fabio Quagliarella apologised on behalf of the team after Sampdoria’s defeat to Salernitana. Having led the side over to the Gradinata Sud following the final whistle to say sorry to the Blucerchiati fans, the skipper then faced up to the cameras for the post-match interviews.

“What we need to do now is apologise to our fans,” the veteran striker began. “They were behind us every minute from the warm-up.

“In such an important game, you can’t be losing 2-0 after seven minutes. Perhaps we needed a bit more fear – the sort that keeps you on edge. It shouldn’t be like that though.

“We managed to score one but then in the second half we rarely threatened.

“We have to keep calm and realise we still have a cushion in the table. We’re wounded but we’re not dead.

“There’s not much to say except apologise – and I’m doing so on behalf of the team. A team that’s fighting to stay up has to scrap for every centimetre, starting with myself. I’m here to take responsibility.

“We’ve spoken about it as a team: we need to give blood, sweat and tears if we’re to get out of this.”