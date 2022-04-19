Double training session ahead of Verona

Marco Giampaolo’s side enjoyed a double header of training at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Tuesday.

In the morning, the team completed strength exercises in the gym, followed by technical and tactical drills.

The afternoon session saw the players focus on speed development and take part in tactical training matches.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco continue to follow their own rehabilitation programmes.

The squad will be back out for an afternoon session on Wednesday, after which they will already travel to Verona ahead of a period of rest before the weekend’s match.