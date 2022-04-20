23-man squad sets off for Verona

On Wednesday the team trained in Bogliasco for the last time before setting off for Verona, where they will continue their preparations for Saturday’s match at the Bentegodi.

The main group did possession drills then worked on tactical aspects.

Meanwhile Andrea Conti, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco worked separately on their recovery programmes and will remain in Bogliasco over the coming days.

Here are the twenty-three players traveling to Verona:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Damsgaard, Ekdal, Rincón, Sabiri, Sensi, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira.

Forwards: Caputo, Quagliarella, Supriaha.