Second training session for Samp in Verona

Marco Giampaolo’s men completed their second training session at the Gavagnin Nocini ground in Verona on Friday afternoon, the day before they face Hellas Verona in the league.

The programme consisted of speed and technical exercises, as well as practice games targeting specific areas.

For the second day in a row, all the players called up for the weekend’s match took part in the entire session, while technical director Carlo Osti and sporting director Daniele Faggiano watched on.

Meanwhile in Bogliasco, Andrea Conti, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco continued with their respective recovery programmes.