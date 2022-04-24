Caprari’s equaliser holds Samp to a draw in Verona

Marco Giampaolo’s side looked like they might hold out until the end in Verona, after Francesco Caputo had put the visitors ahead just before half-time. The Sampdoria striker had his penalty saved by Lorenzo Montipo but managed to put away the rebound to break the deadlock. It was a bitty match and the Blucerchiati seemed like they might close the game out, but it wasn’t to be. Gianluca Caprari was able to retrieve the ball after being tackled by Maya Yoshida, sending his shot into the back of the net and drawing the home team level. Samp had to settle for the draw in the end as they add an important point to their tally.

Hellas Verona 1-1 Sampdoria

Scorers: 44 Caputo; 78 Caprari.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipo; Ceccherini, Gunter (46 Sutalo), Casale; Faraoni (61 Depaoli), Tameze, Ilic (90+2 Bessa), Lazovic; Barak (61 Lasagna), Caprari (90+2 Veloso); Simeone.

Subs not used: M. Chiesa, Boseggia, Cancellieri, Frabotta, Retsos, Hongla, Praszelik.

Coach: Tudor.

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari (74 Yoshida), Colley, Augello (74 Murru); Vieira (64 Sensi); Candreva, Rincon (64 Ekdal), Thorsby, Sabiri; Caputo (86 Quagliarella).

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Falcone, Supriaha, Askildsen, Magnani, Damsgaard, Trimboli.

Coach: Giampaolo.

Referee: Ayroldi.

Assistants: Di Vuolo, Moro.

Fourth official: Meraviglia.

VAR: Aureliano.

Assistant VAR: Di Iorio.

Bookings: Rincon 32, Gunter 43, Vieira 51, Bereszynski 80, Tudor 83.

Added time: 1+4.