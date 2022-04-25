Derby in Samp’s sights

Sampdoria were back in training this afternoon, Monday 25 April, and are now readying themselves for their match against city rivals Genoa, in the derby which is taking place on Saturday afternoon at the Ferraris.

Under the watchful eye of technical director Carlo Osti and sporting director Daniele Faggiano, Marco Giampaolo and his staff put their men through drills as they seek to prepare for the Genoa match in the best way possible.

Following a warm-up the squad divided into those who’d featured in the last game and those who had more rest time. The Samp players were then put through tactical drills and took part in small-sided games.

In terms of individuals, Andrea Conti, Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco followed custom schedules.

Tuesday will see another session at Bogliasco, this time a double one.