Double session in Bogliasco: Conti and Giovinco make first returns to group

The Blucerchiati enjoyed a double training session at the Mugnaini on Tuesday as they prepared for the ‘Derby della Lanterna’ on Saturday.

In the morning, Marco Giampaolo and his staff divided the team into two groups. The programme consisted of strength exercises in the gym, as well as tactical work and shooting practice out on the pitch.

The afternoon session focused on technical and tactical drills.

Andrea Conti and Sebastian Giovinco had their first taste of returning to the group as their expected recovery time has been brought forward. Manolo Gabbiadini, however, continued his own rehabilitation programme.

Another session is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.