Samp further derby preparations

Only two days to go until the Derby Della Lanterna! Sampdoria are continuing their work at Bogliasco under the orders of Marco Giampaolo and his coaching staff.

This morning the squad met at the training base for a tactical session ahead of Saturday’ match at the Ferraris, kick-off 18:00 CEST.

As for individuals, Sebastian Giovinco took part in a custom schedule, while Manolo Gabbiadini continues on his path to recovery.

Samp will reconvene tomorrow for another training session.

