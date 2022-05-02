Training resumes with group work. Double session on Tuesday

The team reported back to Bogliasco on Monday, two days on from their victory in the Genoa derby. Next on the horizon for the Blucerchiati is a trip to Rome for a Saturday night encounter with Lazio.

Marco Giampaolo and the coaching staff split the squad into two groups for today’s session.

Those who played most of the game against Genoa did recovery work involving light aerobic exercises while the others ran through some technical drills and had a mini-match.

Sebastian Giovinco trained separately while Manolo Gabbiadini continued with his personalised work.

The team will have both morning and afternoon sessions on Tuesday.