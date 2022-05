Strength work for Samp

The Blucerchiati enjoyed a morning training session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Tuesday.

Marco Giampaolo and his staff set up a programme for the team involving strength exercises followed by technical and tactical drills on pitch two.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Sebastian Giovinco proceeded with their rehabilitation programme.

An afternoon session is planned for Wednesday ahead of the team’s trip to Lazio.