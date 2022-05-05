Tactical work focusing on Lazio

Marco Giampaolo gathered his troops back at the training ground on Thursday afternoon to crank up preparations for Saturday’s visit to Lazio (20:45 CEST kick-off).

After a session in the video room, the squad moved outside for technical and tactical drills focusing on their next opponents.

Stefano Sensi underwent diagnostic tests which revealed a minor thigh injury. He had physiotherapy.

Sebastian Giovinco worked separately in the gym and on the pitch. Manolo Gabbiadini continued with his personalised recovery programme.

The team will train again on Friday morning before travelling to Rome in the afternoon.