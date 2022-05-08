Samp straight back to work

The Blucerchiati squad were back in training this morning after yesterday’s clash with Lazio and commenced their preparations for their final home match of the season, against Fiorentina on Monday 16 May (KO: 18:30 CEST). In Bogliasco, Marco Giampaolo split the players into two groups, depending on minutes played in the game at Lazio. Those most heavily involved were in the gym, while the rest of the squad were on pitch two, for some technical and fitness drills, followed by a training match.

Sebastian Giovinco trained separately, while Manolo Gabbiadini continued his recovery. Stefano Sensi had a double session in the gym, followed by treatment and physiotherapy. The squad will next train on Wednesday afternoon.