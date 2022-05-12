Strength work and drills ahead of Fiorentina

Training on Thursday morning in Bogliasco was a long and intense session for the Blucerchiati, as club president Marco Lanna, technical director Carlo Osti and sporting director Daniele Faggiano watched on.

The team was divided up into two groups and each set of players followed the same programme: strength work, as well as technical and tactical drills on pitch one of the Mugnaini, followed by individual exercises in the gym.

Albin Ekdal made his first attempt to return to training with the team, while Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi worked separately on their recovery. Manolo Gabbiadini was also in attendance as he continued his post-operation rehabilitation programme.

An afternoon session is planned for Friday.