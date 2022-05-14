Set-piece practice in Bogliasco

The Sampdoria squad were out training on pitch two of the Mugnaini on Saturday as directors Antonio Romei, Carlo Osti and Daniele Faggiano watched on. After a warm-up, the Blucerchiati worked on speed exercises, technical and tactical drills, and set-piece practice.

Sebastian Giovinco had his first session back training with the group, while Stefano Sensi continued his recovery programme and Manolo Gabbiadini completed a rehabilitation session as planned.

On Sunday, they’ll be back out again.