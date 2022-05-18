Quagliarella: “A fantastic Monday afternoon”

Fabio Quagliarella marked his 181st goal in Serie A in style as the Blucerchiati sealed a 4-1 victory against Fiorentina at the weekend.

The Sampdoria captain was all smiles as he reflected on the game and his performance. “I’m very happy. I really wanted to score. I’ve been feeling good for a few weeks and this was the moment. It was our last home game, in front of the fans and I scored a great goal.

“It was a fantastic Monday afternoon after our spot in the top flight was confirmed yesterday. We put in a great performance and that’s what we wanted to do for our fans.

“Mentality is everything in football. It is the key. Today was a testament to that, because we played without pressure and caused problems for a top side.”

It has not been an easy year, but the result against Fiorentina says a lot about the values of this club. “We did well to keep going. We were scared but we knew that we needed to come out of it.

“The derby win was an important step in our fight for safety. Today, we took our tally above 33 points, which has caused us some trouble.”

With just one game left of the season, talk turned to the striker’s future. “I’ve told the club what I’d like to do. However, the priority is not me. The priority was for Samp to secure safety. We managed to do that. I’d like to finish my career wearing this jersey.”