Training resumes in two groups: Samp prepare for Inter

The Sampdoria first-team squad was at the Mugnaini on Wednesday morning to begin preparations for the final league game of the season away to title-challengers Inter. Marco Giampaolo split the squad into two groups based on the number of minutes played against Fiorentina. There was a recovery session for those who were heavily involved, while the others worked on technical drills, fitness work and played in small-sided games.

Vladyslav Supriaha joined up with the Ukraine U21 squad after getting called up by coach Ruslan Rotam for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Stefano Sensi trained individually, while Manolo Gabbiadini continued with his recovery programme.

Morten Thorsby was granted leave from training.

Another morning session is scheduled for Thursday.