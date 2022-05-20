Video analysis and tactical drills with Inter in mind

The squad had a morning training session on Friday as they continue preparing for their last game of the season, away to Inter on Sunday evening.

After a lengthy analysis in the video room, the players warmed up then ran through specific technical and tactical drills with the Nerazzurri in mind.

Francesco Caputo, Andrea Conti, Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi all did personalised work while Manolo Gabbiadini pushed on with his rehabilitation programme, which included some work on the pitch.

Vladyslav Supriaha is on international duty with Ukraine U21s preparing for the upcoming U21 European Championship qualifiers

The Blucerchiati will put the finishing touches on their preparations for Inter on Saturday morning before travelling to Milan by bus in the afternoon.