Giampaolo: “Solid first half”

In Sampdoria’s final game of the Serie A 2021/22 season they managed to withstand the reigning champions on their own turf for a full 45 minutes. However once Inter got their first the differences between both sides really came to the forefront. That’s how Marco Giampaolo saw yesterday’s match, and was keen to point out Samp’s strengths:

“We put in a great performance in the first half; we stood firm. We ran a lot but also made them put in a shift. That being said in the second half after they opened the scoring we then lost our momentum and all of Inter’s qualities came to the forefront.”

Giampaolo also touched upon the season as a whole:

“There’s no doubt that it’s been a tricky season. We’ve got what it takes to perform better over the course of a campaign but once you’re mired in a relegation battle everything becomes more challenging; you’ve got to know how to deal with pressure.

“I’d like to congratulate the lads because they performed well at key moments of the season and managed to keep Samp in Serie A.

“Now it’s down to the club to sort some issues out so that we hit the ground running in 2022/23.”