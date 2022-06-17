Samp players on international duty

Here’s how Samp’s players fared with their countries in their recent matches.

Denmark – Mikkel Damsgaard

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 1: France 1-2 Denmark (subbed on after 60 minutes)

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 1: Austria 1-2 Denmark (subbed on after 51 minutes)

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 1: Denmark 0-1 Croatia (started the match, came off after 61 minutes)

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 1: Denmark 2-0 Austria (remained on the bench)

Gambia – Omar Colley

Friendly: UAE 1-1 Gambia (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

African Cup of Nations 2023 qualifiers, Group G: Gambia 1-0 South Sudan (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

African Cup of Nations 2023 qualifiers, Group G: Congo 1-0 Gambia (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

Japan – Maya Yoshida

Friendly: Japan 4-1 Paraguay (started the match, subbed off at half time)

Friendly: Japan 0-1 Brazil (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

2022 Kirin Cup: Japan 4-1 Ghana (started the match, subbed off at half time)

2022 Kirin Cup: Japan 0-3 Tunisia (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

Norway – Morten Thorsby

UEFA Nations League, League B – Group 4: Serbia 0-1 Norway (subbed on after 67 minutes)

UEFA Nations League, League B – Group 4: Sweden 1-2 Norway (started the match, came off after 61 minutes)

UEFA Nations League, League B – Group 4: Norway 0-0 Slovenia (unused substitute)

UEFA Nations League, League B – Group 4: Norway 3-2 Sweden (started the match, came off after 66 minutes)

Poland – Bartosz Bereszynski

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 4: Poland 2-1 Wales (started the match and played the full 90 minutes, received a booking)

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 4: Belgium 6-1 Poland (started the match, came off at half time)

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 4: The Netherlands 2-2 Poland (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 4: Poland 0-1 Belgium (unused substitute)

Venezuela – Tomas Rincon

Friendly: Malta 0-1 Venezuela (started the match, came off after 77 minutes)

Friendly: Saudi Arabia 0-1 Venezuela (started the match, came off after 72 minutes)

Norway U21 – Kristoffer Askildsen

UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers – Group A: Norway 3-2 Croatia (not called up to squad)

UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers – Group A: Finland 0-2 Norway (not called up to squad)

UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers – Group A: Norway 2-1 Azerbaijan (not called up to squad)

Ukraine U21 – Vladyslav Supriaha

UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers – Group H: Faroe Islands 0-4 Ukraine (started the match, came off after 67 minutes, scored after 33 minutes)

UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers – Group H: Ukraine 4-0 North Macedonia (started the match, came off after 78 minutes)

UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers – Group H: Ukraine 3-3 France (started the match, came off after 68 minutes)

UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers – Group H: Armenia 0-2 Ukraine (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)