Samp arrive in Ponte di Legno for 2022 training camp

Sampdoria have arrived in Ponte di Legno for the start of their 2022 pre-season training camp.

The team bus pulled up at Hotel Mirella at 18:29 having left Genoa at 14:00. The players then disembarked before settling into their rooms ahead of dinner.

The hard graft will start on Sunday, with morning and afternoon training sessions planned for the squad at the Temu sports centre.