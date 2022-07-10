Blucerchiati kick off pre-season preparations

Sampdoria’s pre-season preparations have commenced in Val Camonica, at the training centre in Temù. On their first day of training in the mountains, Marco Giampaolo’s Blucerchiati had a double session.

For the morning runout, the coach and his staff divided the squad into two groups. The defenders did some gym work before an on-field warm-up and tactical drills, focusing on the movements of the defensive line. The midfielders and forwards meanwhile worked on build-up play.

In the afternoon, the whole squad did technical and tactical drills, with bits of fitness work throughout the session, under the watchful eye of sporting director Daniele Faggiano, who has arrived at the Ponte di Legno training camp. The team will have another double session tomorrow.