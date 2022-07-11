Another double session in Temu as Rincon joins the fold

Marco Giampaolo put the Blucerchiati through a double workout on Monday as pre-season preparations start ratcheting up in Val Camonica.

The morning session saw the squad focus on tactics at the sports centre in Temu, with the players split in two groups to run through attacking and defensive movements.

In the afternoon Tomas Rincon and technical director Carlo Osti arrived at the Sampdoria camp in Ponte di Legno.

In their second session of the day, the lads did fitness work with the ball, technical and tactical drills on a small pitch, and some light aerobic exercises, with the Venezuelan midfielder joining in for the last of these.

Another double dose of training awaits the squad on Tuesday.