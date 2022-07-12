Double session on tactics and small-sided games. First friendly on Wednesday

Sampdoria continue to work hard in the mountains in Alta Valle Camonica. There was little change to the schedule on Tuesday, which saw the players take part in an intense double training session at the Temu sports centre.

Activation work in the gym was on the agenda first thing in the morning before the players were split into two groups for Marco Giampaolo and his staff to work closely on tactics.

Technical drills featured in the afternoon alongside more tactical work as part of a series of small-sided games.

A morning session is scheduled on Wednesday ahead of the first friendly of the pre-season training camp against amateur side Castiglione at 17:00 CEST.