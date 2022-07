Afternoon session of running and gym

Sampdoria were back at the Temu sports centre on Thursday. After a restful morning, Marco Giampaolo and his staff led an afternoon session involving resistance work and activation drills in the gym.

A double session is scheduled for Friday.

The squad’s presentation will take place at 21:15 CEST on Friday in piazza XXVII Settembre in Ponte di Legno.