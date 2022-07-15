Bereszynski and Thorsby join the camp. Squad presentation tonight

The team’s pre-season preparations in Val Camonica continued with another double session on Friday.

In the morning, the players were split into groups for work in the gym and on the pitch – first the defenders and then the midfielders and forwards. After lunch the whole squad trained together except Mikkel Damsgaard, who was given time off for family reasons.

Ronaldo Vieira picked up a minor foot injury.

President Marco Lanna, vice-president Antonio Romei and board member Giovanni Panconi arrived in Ponte di Legno today and were joined by Bartosz Bereszynski and Morten Thorsby, reporting back after their international commitments.

This evening the squad will be presented to the fans in Piazza XXVII Settembre (from 21:15).

On Saturday the Blucerchiati will train in the morning ahead of their second pre-season friendly, against Parma. Kick-off at the sports centre in Temu is scheduled for 17:00 CEST.