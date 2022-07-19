U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp up the ante at Temu

Following their day off Samp were back in action at Temu, with the squad going through a double training session.

For the morning part of the session Marco Giampaolo and his staff split the Samp lads into two – one group of defenders, and another consisting of midfielders and forwards. The purpose of the work was to focus on movements during various phases of play. In the afternoon, following a warm-up, the squad worked on technique and took part in a high-intensity small-sided match.

As for individuals, Antonio Candreva took part in a solo session, Federico Bonazzoli spent the afternoon in the swimming pool, while Ronaldo Vieira followed a custom schedule out on the pitch and in the gym. On Wednesday Samp will have a morning session ahead of their last match at Alta Valle Camonica: at 17:00 Sampdoria A will take on Sampdoria B.

