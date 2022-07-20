In-house friendly between blues and whites ends 2-2

Two Sampdoria teams went up against each on Wednesday as Temu witnessed an in-house friendly involving the Blucerchiati squad.

In a game of two 30-minute halves, the blue team took the lead through Manuel De Luca (10) then Abdelhamid Sabiri (20) levelled for the whites, only for Francesco Caputo to restore the lead for the blues before half time.

In the second half – which saw De Luca and Gerard Yepes switch teams – Mikkel Damsgaard (33) netted another equaliser for the white team and so it ended: 2-2.

Federico Bonazzoli, Manolo Gabbiadini, Marco Somma, Elia Tantalocchi and Ronaldo Vieira were not involved in the match.

Marco Giampaolo has given the Blucerchiati the morning off on Thursday but they’ll be back at the training ground in the afternoon.

Sampdoria blue 2-2 Sampdoria white (2-1)

Scorers: De Luca 10 (B), Sabiri (W), Caputo 26 (B), Damsgaard 33 (W).

Sampdoria blue (4-4-2): Audero; Depaoli, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru; Candreva, Trimboli, Verre, Damsgaard (Malagrida 48); Quagliarella, De Luca (Yepes 31).

Sampdoria white (4-1-4-1): Ravaglia; Bereszynski, Farabegoli, Colley, Augello; Yepes (De Luca 31, La Gumina 48); Leris, Rincon, Sabiri, Stoppa; Caputo.

Referee: Pigat.

Assistants: Menolfi, Ganassi.