Samp A v Samp B later today

Sampdoria were involved in a training session this morning at Temu with coach Marco Giampaolo and his staff dividing the lads into two groups as they seek to hone their skills at dead balls, as well as working on several in-game situations. As for individuals, Federico Bonazzoli followed a custom schedule.

This afternoon at 17:00 CEST Sampdoria A will take on Sampdoria B as the squad further their preparations ahead of the new season.