Afternoon session in groups in Temu

After a morning off for the first-team squad, Marco Giampaolo’s Sampdoria players got back to training at the Temu sports centre on Thursday afternoon alongside a group of Afghan refugees, who are currently being put up by the Italian army at the barracks in the nearby town of Edolo. An afternoon of leisure was in store for them as part of their social integration programme in Italy, while the Blucerchiati spent two hours being put through their paces out on the pitch.

The coach and his staff split the squad into two groups, with the midfielders and forwards covering tactics relating to attacking play, while the defenders focused on movement across the defensive line.

Federico Bonazzoli and Antonino La Gumina trained individually on the pitch.

Another double session is scheduled for Friday in Alta Valle Camonica.

During the in-house friendly on Wednesday, Simone Trimboli unfortunately suffered a back injury. Diagnostic tests and an orthopaedic visit to Mr Claudio Mazzola in Genoa confirmed a fractured left clavicula. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.