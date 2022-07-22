U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Last double session in Temu. Brescia friendly on Saturday

Sampdoria had their last double workout in Val Camonica on Friday.

The morning was dedicated to fitness circuits with a focus on strength-building and change of direction. Meanwhile the goalkeepers worked with Michele De Bernardin and Raffaele Clemente.

In the afternoon, following a visit by Italian Coaches Association (AIAC) president Renzo Ulivieri, the Blucerchiati returned to the pitch for another session, which consisted of a warm-up, rondos and a high-intensity training game.

Federico Bonazzoli, Manolo Gabbiadini, Antonino La Gumina, Lorenzo Malagrida and Marco Somma did further fitness work in the afternoon.

The squad will train again on Saturday morning before taking on Brescia in an afternoon friendly at the Stadio Rigamonti (18:00 CEST).

