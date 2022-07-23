Samp bid farewell to Ponte di Legno. Brescia this afternoon

Sampdoria’s 2022 summer training camp in Val Camonica has come to an end after the team’s last training session at the sports centre in Temu on Saturday morning.

The squad will have lunch together at their hotel in Ponte di Legno before setting off for Brescia in the team bus.

The Serie B side will provide the opposition for Marco Giampaolo’s charges this afternoon, with the friendly fixture at the Stadio Rigamonti scheduled for a 18:00 CEST kick-off.